New landlords will keep it traditional at The Victoria

A retired couple have taken over at The Victoria in Dunstable to start a new venture for their family.

Gary Venstone and his wife Landa took over at the pub on West Street, on December 1st.

The couple took on the new challenge after retiring, Gary was a paramedic and Landa was a district nurse.

They wanted to set up a business for their sons, Gary said: “We were looking for something to do with our money, we wanted to set up a business for the family, for our sons Luca and Ricci.

“At first we were looking at a shop, we started drinking in the Victoria and got talking to Dave and discussed his retirement and the pub looking for new landlords, it just went from there really.

“It was a moment of madness really but it is going great, really busy.

“I think it’s a great little pub, very traditional, and a proper community pub, it has a lot of regular customers.”

The family will not be making many changes to the pub but they do plan to add to the food menu this year, Gary said: “It is a steep learning curve and the boys are working a lot of hours, it is challenging but we are all really enjoying it.

“The longer term plans in the new year are to do a but more food, I think keeping things the way they are is important for us.

“With a lot of pubs closing it is important to know what you’re customers want and at the moment they are happy with the way pub is.”