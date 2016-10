Poundworld has announced it will be opening a store in The Quadrant later this year, creating around 30 new jobs for the town.

The new store will be the first Poundworld to open in Dunstable, it will be on Broadwalk North, near Boots, Holland & Barrett and Clintons.

The shop will sell over 6,000 products including laundry, grocery, pet, homeware and toiletry products.

Poundworld is encouraging job seekers in Dunstable to apply online at: https://poundworld.team.careers.