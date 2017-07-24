No Wrest for kids at Park

Have your say

There will be something for the entire family with two events at Wrest Park.

Awesome Archeology runs until Friday and then comes Victorian Delights from Monday July 31 to Friday August 4,

English Heritage will host a series of spectacular summer events at Wrest Park.

Youngsters can get their hands dirty as they become daring archaeologists on a mini dig for the day. Recreate ancient faces by layering plasticine onto their bones, and try out the GeoPhys kit to scan what lies under the ground.

People can also discover hidden treasures and fantastic finds while excavating the secrets of Wrest Park.

Then from Monday July 31 to Friday August 4 it’s time for Victorian Delights, when young visitors will be able to get lost in a world of fun as they travel back to Victorian days.

There will be drama aplentywith stories about Queen Victoria and her grandchildren, with visitors able to discover innovative inventions and tremendous toys.

And visitors in Sundays can enjoy live music from brass bands, too.

For more details about the events visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark