NSPCC is ‘stunned’ by Bushmead contribution

Bushmead Primary School children, from Foundation through to Year 6, attended assemblies in October where they learned about the work done by Childline and the NSPCC and how they could keep safe by identifying trusted adults.

Pupils from Year 5 & 6 also benefited from the interactive Speak Out, Stay Safe workshops.

The youngsters subsequently took part in fancy dress dancethons and colour runs while raising money for the charity.

NSPCC school service fundraising organiser Fiona Westwood said: “I have been so proud to work with Bushmead Primary, and have been stunned by the sum that they have raised.

“The commitment that all staff displayed was incredible. This and the never-ending enthusiasm from the children, their families and the whole school community is what made the event the success it was.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for all their efforts, and will never forget all those beautiful Bushmead smiles.”

> NSPCC Schools Service is currently recruiting more volunteers in Luton, Beds and Central Beds. For further information about the role and to apply online go to www.nspcc.org.uk/services-and-resources/working-with-schools/speak-out-stay-safe-service/

Or phone Rosie Green, area co-ordinator for Luton, Central Beds, Beds and Cambridgeshire on 07834 498352.