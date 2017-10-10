Nursery sells cakes to help Macmillan

Staff, families and friends of a Westfield Nursery baked cakes to sell at two coffee and cake events on Friday, September 29.

The nursery, based in Dunstable, raised £116 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Headteacher Elizabeth Collins said: “Lots of people donated delicious cakes and these were enjoyed by the grown-ups who came on the day. There were so many cakes left, these were sold at a cake sale on Monday, October 2.”