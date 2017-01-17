Mums sick of kids’ illnesses - 18 times a year

The average mum will fall ill 324 times over their youngster’s childhood with colds and bugs passed on to them by their offspring, a study has found.

An endless cycle of sore throats, runny noses, migraines and sickness bugs means mums are left feeling under the weather 18 times per year.

The study of 2,000 parents by by supplements firm Healthspan found that over the 18 years of their child growing up,, mums will suffer from 54 colds and 108 sore throats or runny noses

They’ll also suffer from 36 sickness bugs – two every year - and, of course, an annual bout of flu.

Dr Sarah Brewer, GP and Medical Director at Healthspan said: “Mums are often on the front line when it comes to the family’s illnesses and, due to time pressures and putting others first, are often poor at looking after themselves.”

Sixty-eight per cent of mums said they had been more prone to falling ill since having children, with 39 per cent saying they constantly feel under the weather in some way - the survey finding that the average mum has just 13 days a month where they feel completely fit and healthy.

The study also found one in three parents fell ill over the Christmas period, with a cold, sore throat, runny nose or sickness bug and sixty-four per cent of those even went as far as to say it ruined their Christmas, with 65 per cent of people saying they often tend to fall ill once they switch off a little or take a break from work.

Top Tips: To help prevent a cold

Reduce your stress levels

Don’t let yourself get over tired

Take regular exercise to stay fit

Avoid cigarette smoke and smoky atmospheres

Eat a healthy, wholefood diet containing at least five servings of nutrient-rich fresh fruit and vegetables

Avoid people during the early stages of a cold, especially when they are coughing and sneezing.

Drink green tea – its antioxidants seem to help protect against viral infections

Put a few drops of peppermint or tea tree essential oils in a diffuser to scent a room and help keep coughs and colds at bay.

Think positively – studies show that a positive attitude can boost immunity and reduce your risk of infections.

Laugh your symptoms away – those who laugh regularly seem to be healthier overall, and have less infections than those eaten up with anger and hostility.