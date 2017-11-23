Oh yes she can! Grove Theatre record for panto dancer Jayda

A talented Dunstable school girl has smashed a Grove Theatre record having appeared on its stage around 150 times, as she gets set to dazzle and dance in Sleeping Beauty.

Hardworking Jayda Moyse, 15, of Queensbury Upper School, has been appearing in Grove Theatre pantos ever since the age of eight, with this year’s production of Sleeping Beauty marking a special milestone.

Jayda in 2017. She attends Onpointe Dance Academy.

The show will be Jayda’s last juvenile panto role, and the young dancer is looking forward to rehearsals with its stars John Partridge and Sally Lindsay.

Jayda said: “Performing is so much fun for me; you can become someone else and take on another character. It empowers me.

“I love singing and dancing and when I saw the announcement that John Partridge was going to be in the panto I was so excited – I used to dance along to the video of Cats The Musical when I was younger!”

Jayda’s first performance at the theatre was in the pantomime, Aladdin, age eight, and her latest role in Sleeping Beauty totals 10 pantos – eight Christmas pantos and two Easter pantos (2014 and 2015).

Jayda was originally selected from her local dance school to be in the pantomimes and later attended open auditions, with a successful audition for Evolution Pantomimes’s Sleeping Beauty.

Jayda said: “One of my favourite memories was seeing colourful budgies performing tricks in Aladdin, and I also remember I had to hold a very heavy kite on a metal pole – the audience was going ‘aw’!

“I’ve worked with Paul Daniels which was amazing – an honour – and his wife Debbie McGee was so sweet.”

Jayda, who also enjoys singing and acting lessons, now has her eyes set on the Guildford School of Acting.