On the buses with brave Shamiam

Luton burns survivor Shamiam Arif was guest of honour at the Centrebus depot in town last week.

Inspector Neil Somers presented her with an annual bus pass which she and her mum will use for the return trip to Luton station for one of her many appointments at Great Ormond Street Hospital and the Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

The Challney Girls High student was badly injured in a fire when she was a baby.

Operatons manager Peter Homes said: “Centrebus is happy to play its part in the community and we’ve really taken Shamiam to our hearts. We’re delighted to be able to help this brave young lady who has been such a role model to all of us with her can-do attitude.”

Shamiam’s mum Tahira said she was extremely grateful to the company for their ongoing generosity - this is the second bus pass they have been given.

Fourteen-year-old Shamiam won three awards at school last year.