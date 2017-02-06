Onboard with Keech Hospice

Train staff from Thameslink and Great Northern took part in a double charity whammy in December. They collected non-perishable goods for local foodbanks and the company donated £1 for each item.

Some of this money was then presented to Keech Hospice Care, along with other donations made by employees.

Luton station manager Harsitt Chandak said: “It’s great to see our people go out of their way to donate to these causes.

“The hospice does wonderful work for those with life-limiting conditions or terminal illnesses and we hope to add to our donations in the future.”

Keech was chosen as the company’s chosen charity and it will hold a special charity week later this year.

Keech corporate fundraiser Caron Hooper said: “We’re very grateful for the continued support of Thameslink and Great Northern.

“We receive only 30 percent of our funding from the NHS, the rest has to be made up from wonderful voluntary donations like this.”

> Visit www.keech.org.uk