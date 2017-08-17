Open day at Dunstable Community Fire Station is summer success!

Have your say

Dunstable Community Fire station made sure their open day was a summer sizzler, as families enjoyed a glimpse of the action-packed job.

Excited parents and children visited the Brewers Hill Road station open day on July 23, with guests treated to bouncy castles, a ladder display and even the chance to sit on a fire station motorbike and, of course, learn all about fire engines.

The Dunstable and Houghton Regis Labour party attended the event, with lots of baking done in preparation.

A spokeswoman said: “A fantastic day was spent at Dunstable Community Fire Station’s open day.

“Our candidate for the upcoming Northfields by-election, Anne Kennedy, along with a few members from our branch were selling cakes and chatting to the lovely families that attended.

“We raised an incredible £166 altogether! The cake stall was raising money for our local branch as well as the Fire Fighters Charity.”

The branch presented Dunstable Station commander, Andy Horner, with £83 for the Fire Fighters Charity.

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne marked the official opening of Dunstable Community Fire Station in January 2009.

The event heralded the completion of the £4.1 million project which began in 2007 to provide a first class operational facilities and a community facility for Dunstable and its surrounding area.