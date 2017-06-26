Organic product recalled due to salmonella contamination

An organic food retailer has recalled a line of tahini because salmonella has been found in the product.

E E Wholesale’s Equal Exchange Organic Dark Tahini has been found to contain traces of the bug, which can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The organic tahini in question

The affect product, which comes in a 270g jar, has a Best before end date of April 2019 and Batch code 7097 L4.

No other Equal Exchange products, which are sold in most health shops, are known to be affected.

A company spokesperson said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund.”