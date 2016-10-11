Osteoporosis date for your dairy

If you’ve been diagnosed with osteoporosis and would like to find out more, join the Luton & Dunstable Osteoporosis Support Group at Incuba in Dunstable on Wednesday, November 2.

They’re holding an event from 10am to 12.30pm with guest speaker consultant Dr Rabi Chanda from the Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

There will also be various information and charity stands as well as a raffle and Christmas card stall.

> If anyone is keen to have a stand or would like more information, contact Deborah Bird on email Deborah.nos@btinternet.com