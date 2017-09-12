Panto launch at Grove Theatre

The Grove Theatre welcomed new pantomime producers Evolution Productions and the cast of stars for this year’s panto to Dunstable last week.

This year will see an adaption of Sleeping Beauty being performed from Friday, December 8, to Tuesday, January 2.

The cast of Sleeping Beauty met at Grove Theatre in Dunstable. Photo by Paul Clapp, Limelight Studios.

The faces of this fabulous cast are covering the front of the theatre building in Grove Park.

Stars of the show John Partridge (EastEnders), Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street), Rebecca Keatley (CBeebies), Ian Jones (comedian), Will Kenning (director and actor) and Jemma Carlisle (actress) met for the first time and were quick to take selfies with themselves.

Excitement is building for this year’s pantomime with a star-studded cast of enthusiastic performers, a promise of lots of audience participation and stunning special effects.

There will be plenty of chances to cheer the heroes, boo the evil Caraboose and laugh at Jangles’ jokes.

Tickets start at £12.75 and can be purchased from the box office on 01582 602080 or online at www.grovetheatre.co.uk.