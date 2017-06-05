Paraglyder ‘fell from sky’ on Dunstable Downs

A paraglyder was winched from the hillside after an accident in the Dunstable Downs on Friday.

Emergency services arrived in force after the man collided into a hill near Kensworth shortly before 4pm.

A Beds Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “A paraglyder fell from the sky, on to the incline on the edge of the Downs.

“The air ambulance came out. The doctor was concerned about the man’s spine and so the coast guard helicopter came and winched him from the hill. He was transferred to hospital.”

