Party in the park for Luton Carnival

Thousands of revellers basked in the sun today as Luton Carnival set up camp in Wardown Park.

A strong police presence couldn’t put a dampener on the day, with saw 40 floats parade around the park.

Luton Carnival 2017

This year’s parade saw the route begin at Old Bedford Road, make a turn at Stockingstone Road before meeting the finish line at New Bedford Road, where a host of judges eagerly awaited their arrival.

And in the park, there were dozens of fairground rides and foodstalls that stayed open until 6pm.

One partygoer said: “It’s been a lovely atmosphere and we couldn’t have asked for better weather. We watched the floats as they were getting ready on New Bedford Road and it was amazing.”

Bedfordshire Police had put a firm plan in place ahead of the carnival and PCC Kathryn Holloway had issued a media statement to reassure members of the public.