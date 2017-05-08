Patti’s an African inspiration at the Novelli Academy

A chance meeting with the fiancee of celebrated chef Jean-Christophe Novelli has led to a brand new career for Ghanaian-born food blogger Patti Sloley.

The self-published cook book author now oversees front of house at the Novelli Academy in Tea Green where she also works as resident chef, running courses on African fusion food.

Patti says: “I love my annual trips back home to see family and soak up the sunshine.

“I especially love the fresh and exotic foods, walks along the beautiful sandy beaches, the cultural rhythms of Africa and of course our vibrant and tasty cuisine - that’s Ghana in a nutshell for you.”

You’ll be able to enjoy Patti’s unique take on everything foodie at a talk, taste and demonstration at Luton Irish Forum on Friday, May 19.

The mother-of-two has been described by Executive Traveller magazine as “Ghana’s best kept secret – an inspiring Ghanaian who enjoys good food with a truly international perspective.”

But Patti says the single biggest contributor to her success is her mum’s almost encyclopaedic knowledge of West African cooking: “A seemingly endless and effortless production of fabulous food with a flavour all its own.”

She adds: “My food influences include a year in America as an exchange student, European travel and too many international friendships to count – some as far back as primary school.”

She adds: “I want to bring the fun factor to cooking and dispel any fears people may have about attempting African dishes. I also want to share and promote Ghana and the hidden Africa – the one beyond the headlines.”

Patti’s African fusion course, A Plate in the Sun, will take place at the Novelli Academy on June 29. It will include a spice workshop, and exciting ideas to liven up your summer table.

> More details on www.facebook.com/events/779110435588340/