Personal best for local lass Kate in New York marathon

Former Leighton Buzzard Athletics Club stalwart Kate Owens has just completed her sixth marathon, clocking up a personal best of 3:01:24.

She was also first British female finisher in the New York event.

Kate – who now lives in Horley, Surrey, and works as cabin crew from Gatwick Airport – has to fit in training with her busy shift patterns. She runs almost every day, usually early in the morning or late in the evening.

The 35-year-old has raised thousands for good causes but the New York marathon was extra special – she was running for her American family’s charity Coach Ed, set up to raise money for cystic fibrosis in memory of her cousin Edward who died of the condition when he was only 22.

Kate said: “He accomplished amazing things, even with such a difficult illness. In short he was a legend and thinking of him motivated me to pound the pavements.”

Her next challenge is the Chicago race in October next year. Sponsor Kat at www.crowdrise.com/new-york-marathon-for-coach-ed