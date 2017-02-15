Petition power to save Dunstable’s Chiltern Hills surgery

A determined GP patient is hoping to gain support for a petition to save the ‘best’ Dunstable doctor’s surgery.

Andy Livingstone, 56, is upset that IntraHealth Chiltern Hills Medical Practice, High Street North, is to close and hopes fellow patients will sign an online petition to save the surgery.

The contract between Chiltern Hills Surgery and NHS England will end on May 31, but Andy is hoping the petition can reach its 1,000 signature goal and bring change.

He claims: “I want to get the word out! I’ve been registered with Chiltern Hills for 15 years, and when I ring up for a consulation I’m able to get an appointment in two to three days.

“What will happen to its 2,000 patients? Waiting times elsewhere will get worse and some people may go to A&E for minor injuries!”

Matthew Tait, accountable officer, Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (BCCG) said: “The decision to close Chiltern Hills Surgery was made following a detailed assessment of primary care provision in Dunstable. This showed that Chiltern Hills Surgery was not sustainable in the long term, given that it is managed by one locum GP which would not provide continuity of care for patients.

“The remaining seven surgeries in Dunstable have capacity to meet the needs of patients currently registered at Chiltern Hills Surgery and we do not expect it to have an adverse effect on the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

“The BCCG is committed to delivering the best possible care for patients, that’s why we are working to build a new Healthcare Hub in Dunstable, to provide primary care and community health services for both adults and children. We will provide more information as plans are developed.”

Petition: www.thepetitionsite.com/takeaction/677/034/860/