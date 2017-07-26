Pig out on some summer fun at Mead Open Farm

We all know it can be a bit of a pig keeping the children entertained during the summer holiday, but help is at hand from Mead Open Farm.

Running from now until September 3, the Billington venue is staging its OinkFest!

Piggy Panto

Bursting with piggy fun all summer, you can adventure into the new Piggy Palace where you’ll meet perfect porkers and pampered piglets in their brand new state-of-the-art home.

Trot on over to Piggy Panto to watch hilarious shows daily plus, brand new and just for summer, cheer on your favourite piggy racer in the Ham National. There’s a brand new Piggy Maize Maze too, scamper through over 4 acres of corn fun to earn a special prize!

And that’s not all, Mead Open Farm also has plenty more adventure to discover. Little daredevils will love the Sky Trail and Sky Tykes High Ropes Course, Giant’s Rock Climbing Wall, Go Karts and Topsy Turvy Towers outdoor adventure playground or why not hop on board a Tractor & Trailer ride?

There’ll be stacks of adorable animal fun too. See cute cows and goats, try your hand at bottle feeding older lambs, groom Peaches the pony and stroke the rabbits and guinea pigs in Bunny Hop.

The Piggy Maize Maze

Elsewhere, challenge your friends at Crazy Golf, play in Shaggy’s Cove, dig and build in Digger Village, bounce high on the Jumping Pillows and run wild in Shaggy’s huge PlayWorld, there’s something for the whole family whatever the weather!

Best of all, all the extra piggy fun is included in admission- it’s going to be pigtacular!

For further information and prices call 01525 852954 or visit www.meadopenfarm.co.uk