Police appeal after break-in at Grove Theatre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at Dunstable’s Grove Theatre in the early hours of the morning.

A theatre spokesman said the box office had now reopened after some problems this morning due to damage.

Bedfordshire Police stated: “We received a report of a break-in at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable, shortly after 4.30am this morning (Wednesday).

“Officers attended and conducted a search but no suspect was identified.

“Scenes of crime officers have attended the scene this morning to carry out enquiries and CCTV will be reviewed.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference number 56 of 30 August. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”