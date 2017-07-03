Police appeal to find Robert

Police are appealing for help in finding Robert Lonsdale, 50, from Houghton Regis.

Robert hasn’t been seen since 30 May but was only reported missing to police this week.

He is described as white, approximately 5’10”, with shoulder length black hair and is known to have links to Hampshire.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

If you have seen Robert, or have any information, please call police on 101 quoting reference MPC/1898/17.