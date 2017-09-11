Police crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Houghton Regis

Three off-licences in Houghton Regis were issued fines after a plain clothes operation to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Operation Cloudy was run by Bedfordshire Police’s south central community team and the force’s Licensing team over three days last week.

Anti-social behaviour related to alcohol consumption, particularly in the Bedford Square area, has been raised as a priority issue by local councillors and residents.

In response to the concerns raised the force launched the operation which saw plain clothes officers patrol the area and gather intelligence on Monday and Tuesday.

The force’s Cadets also assisted the Licensing team with an alcohol test purchase operation on Saturday.

Two off-licences were issued a £90 fine in relation to selling alcohol to a person who was already drunk, and one was issued a fine in relation to selling alcohol to a person under the age of 18.

Details of all the premises involved have been passed to the force’s licensing team who will consider if further action should be taken.

Inspector Craig Gurr, of the Houghton Regis Community Policing Team said: “Alcohol related anti-social behaviour has been raised as an issue by the community in Houghton Regis, and as a result we launched this dedicated operation.

“If an issue is causing concerns to our communities, then we will work hard to address those issues and take action where we can.

“The results of the operation show that action was necessary, and we will continue to work with retailers to ensure that they understand appropriate legislation.

“This issue will require a long term approach, but we will continue to address the issue by working closely with retailers, residents and other partners including the council.

“We will look to repeat this type of activity on a regular basis.”