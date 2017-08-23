Police investigate break in at a business in Houghton Regis

Police are investigating a break-in at a business property in Houghton Regis on Monday, August 21.

Officers were alerted to an alarm being activated at a property in Blackburn Road at around 2.15am.

Four men, who all had their faces covered and were wearing hooded tops, rammed the doors of the building with a Ford Transit van before making off with some scrap metal.

The offenders rammed the attending police car with the same van, causing injury to an officer, before leaving in a black Audi estate.

The first offender is described as wearing a white face mask and light blue jeans. The second man was thought to be wearing dark jeans, a long Puffa style jacket and a dark blue scarf covering his face.

A third man was wearing light blue jeans and a dark hooded top and the last man was dressed in a blue hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Detective Constable Scott Hannam, investigating, said: “We are following several lines of enquiry to trace those responsible, but we ask that the public continue to help us by coming forward with any information.

“Burglary and acts of violence have no place in our society and will not be tolerated. This group had complete and utter disregard to the law not only in gaining entry and taking others belongings but also in causing injury to our workforce.

“We are clamping down on those involved in criminal activity of this type, and continue to work closely with neighbouring forces to gather intelligence of similar incidents to help bring offenders to justice.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call them on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/35645/2017.