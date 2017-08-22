Police investigate indecent exposure

Police investigating an indecent exposure in Dunstable have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

At around 3.15pm on Tuesday, July 18, a man exposed himself and behaved indecently in a bus stop on High Street North. He left after being challenged by members of the public. Officers want to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries. It is believed he was also wearing red trainers.

PC Oliver Dooley, investigating, said: “This was a disturbing incident, such behaviour is completely unacceptable and it was upsetting for the people who witnessed it.

“It will not be tolerated and we are keen to hear from anyone with any information.

“I appreciate the quality of the image is poor, however we hope the distinctive clothing will jog someone’s memory to help us identify him.”

Anyone with information or who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact PC Dooley on 101 quoting crime reference JD/31631/2017.