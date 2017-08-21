Police rely on animal instincts to rescue badger and goats!

Two PCSOs had to rely on their animal instincts when confronted with two unusual incidents involving wildlife on the same morning.

At 9.30am on Sunday, August 13, police were called to reports of two loose goats outside a property in Tilsworth Road, Stanbridge.

The goats in Stanbridge

The caller was concerned for their welfare due to their proximity to the road.

PCSOs Praful Sudiwala and Craig Setterfield attended to help herd the animals back to safety and make contact with their rightful owners.

Earlier that morning, soon after 8am, police had received a report of a badger trapped within a structure at the skate park in Dunstable.

The PCSOs attended to help the badger escape and liaised with the council in order to ensure the structure was left in a safe condition for park users.

The goats in Stanbridge

PCSO Sudiwala said: “We like to be really proactive in the community, and although incidents like this are fairly rare we recognise there is a duty under the Wildlife Act to protect our wild animals from harm.

“The incident involving the badger was a safety issue, not only for the children who use the park, but for the badger itself.

“Thankfully the children at the skate park were very helpful and for us it is important to be respectful to the animals as well. In each of these incidents we played a role in ensuring the safety of our furry friends while also minimising any risk to the wider public.”

Which way out? The badger in the skatepark

The badger in the skatepark