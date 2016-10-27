Pop-up venue is at Marsh Farm

Four days of fun and entertainment start today (October 27) when the UK’s national theatre of new plays, Paines Plough, brings its pop-up Roundabout to Marsh Farm.

The state-of-the-art venue seats 168 and will be sited outside Futures House. It promises a varied programme including new writing from local talent, workshops, spoken word, music, baby sensory sessions and keep fit.

Look out for homegrown theatre Riots to Revolution, a collaboration between the community and two local playwrights. More details from www.revolutonarts.com