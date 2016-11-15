Poster mixup raises Cali-R fears but promotors say the music will go on

Music promoter Sid Hudson is seeking to reassure people who have bought tickets for the Cali-R Christmas Special featuring the Stylistics that the event at Dunstable Leisure Centre on December 9 has NOT been cancelled.

Several people, particularly from Luton, have phoned Mr Hudson after seeing a poster for the event with a cancelled sticker across it.

But Mr Hudson said the poster had been fixed in error to railings outside McDonald’s at the Marsh Road/Bramingham Road roundabout in Leagrave.

In accordance with its policy of clamping down on fly-posting, Luton Council acted by fixing a deterrent sticker to the poster.

Mr Hudson said: “I can only apologise to Luton Council for the oversight.

“I’m aware of its policy on fly-posting and wouldn’t knowingly contravene it. The poster was fixed to the railings by mistake. It should have gone on nearby private land.

“I would also like to reassure people who have already bought tickets for the Stylistics or who are planning to buy them that the event is definitely still taking place.”

>For tickets go to http://www.cali-r.com/