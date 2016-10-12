Pride of Houghton Awards recognises those that make a difference

The annual Pride of Houghton Awards celebrated the achievements and successes of some of the town’s residents.

The award nominees, local businesses and the Town Mayor were among the guests at Houghton Regis Memorial Hall on Saturday, October 8.

The nominees for the awards are chosen by the public.

Town Mayor, councillor Chris Slough praised all the nominees, he said: “‘We have so much to be proud about in Houghton Regis but everyone knows the real pride of Houghton lies in its people.

“Our neighbours, helpers, volunteers and those who do their work but go the ‘extra mile’. We are very grateful to them all.”

Winners and Highly Commended awards were given in five categories and there were three new awards to be given out.

The Individual winner was awarded to Lacey Ball and Tess Stevenson was Highly Commended.

Young Adults With Needs won the Local Group Award and Special Needs Out Of School Club was Highly Commended.

The winner of the Carer Award was David Coskeran, and Aileen Palmer was Highly Commended.

The Young Person award went to Harry Backhouse and Charlotte Lane was Highly Commended.

Pride of Houghton Awards - Harry Backhouse winner of the Young Person award. Photo by Joanna Cross Photography

Harry commented: “It is an honour to know that Houghton Regis are proud of me.”

Creative Decorations was the winner of the Local Business Award, and D & I Butchers was Highly Commended.

Bridgett Lanceley won the Lifetime Achievement Award, Irene Carpenter was winner of the Community Facilitator Award, and Sarah Pyatt-Beer was awarded Local Hero.

Sarah lost her son 16-year-old son, Jake Gallagher, three years ago, after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

She has been fundraising ever since to get defibrillators put in schools to help save lives, in memory of Jake. She said: “I feel proud to be nominated. It’s fantastic to be recognised and it is also great to spread awareness of SADS deaths.

“It is also great to accept the award in Jake’s memory, every defibrillator put in the schools has Jake’s name above it.”

Sarah Gelsthorp, Civic and Events Officer, said: “Congratulations to everyone who was nominated for a Pride of Houghton Award and we hope that you all had an enjoyable evening”.

D & I Butchers, Creative Decorations, Snakes & Ladders, Perfect Profiles, Zebra Properties, TW Carpets and Mecca Bingo all sponsored the event.