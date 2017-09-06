Proms in the Park at Priory Gardens

Proms in the Park returns to Priory Gardens in Dunstable on Saturday, September 9.

Dunstable Town Council is bringing it back following its successful first event last year.

The BBC Proms will be broadcast live on the giant screen in Priory Gardens, with HD sound and special effects.

The Dunstable Town Band will kick off the event at 6pm with a selection of brass band hits before the main broadcast begins.

There will also be interval entertainment from top vocalists and musicians, guests can also enjoy a drink at the licensed bar.

Visitors can watch the gardens come to life with dancing lights, fire and more during the big finale to the proms. There will also be a fireworks finale after the show.

For more information about events in Dunstable visit www.dunstable.gov.uk/.