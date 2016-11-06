Pyjamas sold in Boots recalled over missing fire risk warning

A branded sleep tee gift set sold in Boots stores has been recalled from sale.

The Jack Wills branded pyjama set, which was sold in high street chemists Boots, lacks ‘keep away from fire’ labelling - something required if nightwear fails to meet flammability rules.

The pyjama set in question

Nightwear, and kids’ clothing, is required by the Guide to Nightwear (Safety) Regulations 1985 to carry a permanent label indicating whether it meets the flammability standard BS-5722.

Garments not meeting this standard must display KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE clearly on the label.

A statement from Boots read: “A number of Jack Wills Sleep Tees have been sold as part of the above gift set and do not carry the warning ‘Keep away from fire’.

“The comfort and wellbeing of our customers is very important to us so we’re asking you to stop using the product immediately.

“Please return the product to your nearest Boots store where you’ll receive an exchange for an alternative product or a refund.

“If you’ve bought this for someone else would you please let them know about this as soon as possible. No other items in this line are affected.”

Customers who have purchased this product are advised to speak to someone at their local Boots store or call the Boots customer service team on 0800 915 0004.