Quadrant to become lighter and brighter

The Quadrant is quashing stigmas that Dunstable has become a ‘ghost town’, as the shopping centre announces exciting refurbishment plans.

Edinburgh House, who bought the ailing centre just under two years ago, are hoping to complete a rebranding and redecoration project, seeing new signage (some illuminated), new lighting and a brightened alleyway.

Meanwhile, Poundworld is another new arrival the centre can announce, due to open by the end of 2016.

Tony Quayle, Managing Director of Edinburgh House, said: “Things are going very well. When we first took the scheme on The Quadrant was around one-third vacant with 62% occupancy, but now we’ve got 90% covered. We’re currently in talks with two fashion operators, who would be very compatible with New Look, which we are potentially looking to place in a Broadwalk South unit and the the old Next unit.

“We’re not only celebrating new lettings, but our existing tenants have signed longer leases to show commitment.”

Concern was caused amongst some shoppers when retail giant Next relocated its store to the White Lion Retail Park, closing its doors in The Quadrant on Saturday, September 24. However, Edinburgh House say that they knew when they bought The Quadrant that as part of a national policy Next was moving its stores into out-of-town retail parks.

Tony added: “We want to thank all the shoppers of Dunstable for sticking with us.”

Town mayor, Peter Hollick said: “I don’t at all think that residents should be concerned that Dunstable will become a ‘ghost town’.

“We are looking forward to the exciting developments in The Quadrant and the White Lion Retail Park encourages more shoppers to Dunstable. I wish Next good luck.”