Race of a lifetime for fundraising Beech Hill Scout leader

A Scout leader from Beech Hill ISB group is in training for the race of a lifetime.

Abbas Sultan, 23, who’s tackling the London Marathon for the first time this year to raise funds for his young charges, aims to finish in under four and a half hours if he can keep up his punishing training schedule.

He said: “The professionals speed along at 12 mph to complete the distance in just over two hours – I can’t even make that when I sprint!”

The IT consultant of Durbar Road joined the Beech Hill Scout Group in Bury Park three years ago. He says the movement encouraged him to do better and improve himself, but most of all to have fun.

He added: “We aim to build outdoor skills and develop the confidence and sense of adventure of our young people as well as offering them the independence to put these into practice at camps.

“We want to open a new section for the six to eight-year-olds which will need funds to provide them with an exciting programme at the start of their Scouting life. My marathon will raise at least £1,000 to turn this into a reality.”