Racist lout jailed for attack in Luton takeaway

A racist thug has been jailed after a violent attack on staff at a Luton takeaway.

Steven Brown, 26, of no fixed address, was found guilty of racially aggravated assault and criminal damage at Luton Magistrates’ Court on June 30.

Brown was jailed for 12 weeks.

The court heard that Brown was previously banned from the Peri Peri Cottage in Marsh Farm and became aggressive towards staff members.

He racially abused them and became physically violent, smacking an employee in the face and throwing a milk jug at another person.

Outside the shop, Brown smashed the glass door and re-entered the building through the gap made by the glass.

He was ordered by the courts to pay £115 compensation to the victim.

Hate Crime Sergeant James Hart said: “This incident caused significant harm and distress to all victims present. This behaviour will not be tolerated by Bedfordshire Police and we are really pleased with the sentencing decision. It indicates that the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts also adopt a zero tolerance approach to hate crimes. They are based on ignorance, prejudice, discrimination and have no place in our society, as everyone has the right to live free from fear or harassment.

“We hope this case will encourage others who have experienced hate crimes to come forward and report them so they can feel safer, supported, valued and more confident to live their life to the fullest in an inclusive society.”

Hate crime can be reported to police on 101 or online to True Vision at www.report-it.org.uk