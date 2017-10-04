Raising awareness of breast cancer

A charity ambassador for Luton and Dunstable University Hospital is visiting a Luton high school this week to talk to girls about breast cancer.

Denise Coates is visiting Challney High School for Girls every day this week to take part in a presentation delivered by the school’s assistant head mistress and the hospital’s community fundraiser, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They will be talking about the work the hospital does and Denise will be talking about her experience. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent surgery and radiotherapy treatment.

She said: “The school raised £6,400 at Race For Life last year, this year they are doing their own school run. The girls are fundraising and supporting the hospital’s breast cancer unit, which is amazing. I’m very grateful and privileged to speak with them and create awareness in the community of early detection of Cancer.”

Denise will be joined by Bianca John, the hospital’s community fundraiser, at the school run on Friday, October 20.

The charity ambassador will be at Tesco on Skimpot Road, Dunstable, on Saturday, October 7, raising money for the hospital’s Breast Cancer Unit.

She said: “Since overcoming my breast cancer and seeing first hand, from a patient’s perspective, all angles of support, I want to give back and help the medical staff and the breast cancer care unit continue their incredible work. I’m fundraising and visiting schools to give talks on Breast Cancer awareness and early detection. We are hoping to raise £74,000 to purchase an ultrasound and portable X-Ray machine, to help further improve the quality of care.”

To make a donation go to: /www.justgiving.com/Fundraising-Team.