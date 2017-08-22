Raising money for hospital

Thirteen members of staff from Luton and Dunstable hospital’s Children’s ward are doing a skydive on Saturday, August 26, to raise money for the Woodlands unit.

The team taking on the 12,000ft tandem skydive at Hinton Airfield is a mix of doctors, nurses, ward clerks, a general manager and play leaders who treat and care for the children in the unit.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We all feel passionate about our unit and the children in our care and we want them to have the facilities to make their stay as comfortable as possible. We want them to have the best equipment, toys and facilities possible during their stay.”

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/childrenswardskydive.