Read all about Luton’s obscure and unusual past

When Luton ghost story author Paul Adams was asked to write a book about the town’s obscure and unusual history, he couldn’t resist including a chapter on its spooky past.

He says: “Some of the stories were carried over from my ‘Haunted Luton’ book but there are some new ones as well.

“It was my first commission from Amberley Publishing – which has a series on ‘secret’ towns – and took me about six months to research. I’ve only lived here since 2006 and many people were kind enough to share photographs and spend time talking with me.

“I enjoyed finding out about World War Two deep air raid shelters which still exist in locations around the town.

“It was also interesting speaking with Steve Spon of Luton punk band UK Decay. He gave a fascinating insight into the development of the movement here in the 1970s.

“But I think my favourite nugget was Luton’s connection to the British film industry via George Mossman, one of its unsung heroes. People know about the Mossman Collection although no-one seems to know how many of the carriages and coaches were used in movies.

“I’m a big Hammer horror fan so it’s great to know the hearse at Stockwood Park was once driven by Christopher Lee. And George Mossman himself can be glimpsed in many of them.”

> Secret Luton by Paul Adams is published on May 15.