Relay for Life Luton makes cancer survivors proud

Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Luton has raised a staggering £32,000 (and counting) to help beat the disease.

The relay took place at the weekend at Stockwood Park Athletics Centre where teams of friends and families, who have been fundraising prior to the event, completed a 24 hour relay with one group member on the athletics track at all times.

A minion helps out!

On the Saturday, a special VIP tea also took place for local cancer survivors and those still battling the disease, held in a marquee with a Mary Poppins theme, while there were games, stalls and live music around the track to entertain the public.

The survivors completed one honourary lap of the track to start the relay, together with the University of Bedfordshire Pipe Band, and one of the most special moments was the Candle of Hope Ceremony to remember those who have lost their battle with cancer.

VIP cancer survivors, Chris and Jane Gravett, of Leighton Buzzard, said: “We could see how much effort had gone into it all, making the survivors feel special and everyone was applauding as we walked round the track.

“So much thought had gone into the afternoon tea and it was nice to see the young volunteers who were so keen to help out.”

Relay team members tackle the athletics track.

The event organisers would like to thank the relay teams and public donators.

A VIP team spokesman, said: “Despite the downpours, relay weekend was great! Our youngest survivor Rhys Kiernan, age 10, completed a 7km walk, and his mum clocked up over 34 miles!

“One lady walked the marathon distance and many others smashed their own personal targets.

“As always the huge number of survivors is an inspiration, and thanks go to Luton’s Mayor and his wife, and Kelvin Hopkins MP for coming along to support us.

University of Bedfordshire Pipe Band.

“The Candle of Hope Ceremony, organised and run by the amazing Nicola Quick, was a quiet reminder not only of those who lose their battle, but also of why we relay. The track lit by only candle bags is a beautiful tribute.

“Relay couldn’t be done without the teams, sponsors and donators. Thank you to all our VIPs for attending, as well as all our sponsors and all the volunteers who help out in the VIP marquee.

“And as the event is put on and run by volunteers, a massive thank you to all who helped the event to run so smoothly despite some torrential rain, and to all the acts who performed over the weekend in difficult conditions!”

To get involved as a committee member, helper, or relay team for 2018, call Paul Rogers: 07565 026783.