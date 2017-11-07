Dunstable remembers the men and women who gave their lives in the World Wars and later conflicts.

The Remembrance Parade and Service will be held on Sunday, November 12.

The town’s ex-service and uniformed organisations will meet in Grove House Gardens at 10.15am and march to the War Memorial in Priory Gardens where the Town Mayor will take the salute. The parade will then form at the memorial for the Act of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony at 11am, followed by a short Service of Remembrance in Priory Church. There will be a service at the War Memorial to mark Armistice Day on Saturday at 11am.