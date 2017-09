A reunion is being set up for ex-workers of NTL based at Wigmore House, Luton.

The reunion takes place at The Icon Hotel on Saturday, February 3 next year.

Organiser Rachel Knight said: “I loved my time at NTL. As everyone knows it was more then a work place, we’re family!”

Tickets cost £21, email rdoyle10002000@yahoo.co.uk for details.