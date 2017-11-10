REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in the Dunstable area as rated by you

We can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in Dunstable and the surrounding areas based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey. The survey is sent out twice a year to around 1.36 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in the Dunstable area, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others. The average across the Beds Clinical Commissioning Group is 77%, which is also the national average.

1. Eastgate Surgery - Eastgate House, 28-34 Church Street, Dunstable - 92.0%

2. Edlesborough Surgery - 11 Cow Lane, Edlesborough, Dunstable - 90.4%

3. Kirby Road Surgery - 58 Kirby Road, Dunstable - 88%

4. Priory Gardens Surgery - Church Street, Dunstable - 86.6%

5. Caddington Surgery - 33 Manor Road, Caddington - 80.1%

6. Toddington Medical Centre - Luton Road, Toddington, Dunstable - 78.9%

7. Kingsbury Court Surgery - Church Street, Dunstable - 73.9%

8. Dr Jinmi & Partners - Houghton Regis Med.Ctr., Peel St, Houghton Regis - 69.8%

9. West Street Surgery - West Street, Dunstable - 69.7%

With the bottom-of-the-list West Street Surgery, Dunstable, statistics show that 37% of respondents usually get to see or speak to their preferred GP. (Local CCG average: 53%; national average: 56%.)

75% of respondents find the receptionists at this surgery helpful. (Local CCG average: 88; national average: 87%.)

65% of respondents find it easy to get through to this surgery by phone. (Local CCG average: 75%; national average: 71%.)

On the plus side, 94% of respondents say the last nurse they saw or spoke to was good at involving them in decisions about their care. (Local CCG average: 87%; national average: 85%)

98% of respondents say the last nurse they saw or spoke to was good at treating them with care and concern. (Local CCG average: 92% ; national average: 91%)

94% of respondents say the last nurse they saw or spoke to was good at explaining tests and treatments. (Local CCG average: 91%; national average: 90%)

