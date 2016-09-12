Ride of remembrance for Mall manager

Mall general manager Roy Greening, 54, will be swapping his business suit for cycling gear when he hops on the saddle for a charity cyle to France this weekend to commemorate the centenary of the Battle of the Somme.

His gruelling three-day ride is part of Love Luton’s World War One Remembrance and starts on Friday (September 16) at Luton War Memorial. He hopes to arrive at his final destination – the Somme British Cemetery – on Sunday.

Roy, who’s worked at The Mall for 12 years, hasn’t been on a bike since he was at school but he has been training since February.

“So this is going to be a real challange,” he confessed. “Riding 240 miles in three days is beyond anything I’ve ever done before but I’m honoured to be involved in Love Luton and having the opportunity to raise money for charity.”

The proceeds will be split between the Royal British Legion and the Mall’s charity of the year, East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Sponsor Roy at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RoyGreening

More about Love Luton World War One Remembrance at http://www.loveluton.org.uk/remembrance/