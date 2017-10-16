Robbers flee empty-handed after Dunstable shop owner sprays their faces

Cowardly armed robbers fled empy-handed in Dunstable after a brave shopkeeper sprayed their faces with marking spray.

Bedfordshire Police has subsequently released CCTV images of two masked men after the armed robbery in Dunstable.

On Thursday, October 12, at 9.45pm, two men entered a Costcutter store in Union Street, Dunstable, with their faces covered.

They threatened the owner with a knife and demanded that the till was opened.

Investigating officer Jenita Tailor said: “This was a very distressing incident for the store owner. He was very brave and managed to spray the offenders with a marking spay and they fled the scene empty handed.

“We are keen to find the identity of the men in the photographs. If you recognise the individuals please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IO Tailor on 101 quoting the crime reference number JH/43939/2017, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.