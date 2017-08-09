Runners raise thousands for Kids In Action

Kids In Action raised over £9000 at a fun run for their Key Of The Door campaign.

Over 100 runners took part in the event at Dunstable Downs, all the money raised will go towards the campaign.

Runners at the fun run for Kids In Action

The charity are trying to raise money to buy the building they run out of at Apex Business Centre in Woodside Industrial Estate.

Paul Bowen-James, founder of the charity, said: “It was an emotional day, when you see 100 people running in aid of our charity and raise £9000, that’s special.

“It was the first time we have ever organised a fun run ourselves and to raise that amount of money is amazing, it beat all our expectations.

“We were well supported on the day by many local businesses, A P Taylor/Direct Vacuum entered ten runners and provided us with marshals, G J Smith Roofing had ten runners, DW Sports entered runners and conducted a warm up for everyone.

“The National Trust were superb, Dunstable Downs is a landmark and they made us feel so welcome, there staff were superb and very helpful.

“We would like to thank everyone that took part and everyone that helped and supported us.”

All the runners received goody bags from The Old Palace Lodge and DW Sports and got medals and t-shirts from the charity.

Paul added: “It was an emotional day for everyone involved with the charity, to have people come up to us, who we have never met, and thank us for the support and what we do for their siblings was amazing.

“This was our first major event of fundraising for the new campaign and we have raised over £10,000, that’s with the money raised from smaller events as well.”