Runners take to the road for half marathon

This Sunday marks Luton’s fourth half-marathon and residents are being encouraged to come out and show their support.

Beginning at Stockwood Park Athletics Track, the course will take runners through the town’s parks and into the iconic Luton Hoo Estate and back out onto the roads of Luton.

In order to ensure the safety of those taking part, extensive road closures will be in place while the race is taking place.

The half marathon begins at 9am and runners will have a maximum of three hours to finish.

A fully qualified and experienced convoy will follow the race and will lift the road closures as soon as it is safe to do so, allowing traffic to flow as normal.

All road closures will be lifted by no later than 12:30pm.

As no traffic will be permitted onto the route while the road closures are in place, residents are asked to plan alternative routes or set out either before or after the race.

Linsey Frostick Chairperson for Love Luton said: “We have more than 800 runners signed up to take part this Sunday.

“It will be fantastic to welcome so many runners, some of whom are travelling for up to three hours to attend.

“This is a truly unique event for Luton, running through the heart of the borough and finishing by the iconic Town Hall building.

“We appreciate that shutting the roads may slightly impact on motorists, but safety is paramount and we ask that residents come out and support runners as they travel past.

“We do hope the event continues to inspire people to take up running and other sports”.

The event will be fully marshalled throughout with St. John’s Ambulance located throughout the course.

>To see the full list of closures visit www.loveluton.org.uk/halfmarathon.