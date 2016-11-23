Sabah Khan trial adjourned to New Year

The trial of a woman accused of murdering her sister in Luton has been adjourned until early next year.

Sabah Khan, 26, stands accused of murdering 34-year-old sister Saima Khan on May 23.

Mum-of-four Saima was found with serious injuries at her Overstone Road home and died at the scene.

At Luton Crown Court today, Sabah Khan pleaded not guilty to the murder of her sister. A provisional trial date has been set for February 6.