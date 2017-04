More than 400 Luton Scouts from Falkes District will celebrate St George’s Day with a special parade through the town centre on Sunday (April 23) to commemorate their patron saint.

District Commissioner Mark Webb said: “We are hoping for fine weather for our parade which will take in George Street and St George’s Square. They will be a chance for all Scouts to renew their promises.” ABOVE: An archive photograph of All Saints Scouts group taken in 1962.