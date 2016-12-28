Scouts light tallest birthday candle in Bedfordshire

The highest candle in Bedfordshire – the Dunstable Downs Beacon – was lit by Dunstable District Cub Scouts and volunteers to celebrate their centenary.

The party took place last month exactly 100 years after the section was launched.

Cub Scouts, accompanied by their family, friends and former members, joined thousands of others around the UK to renew their Cub Scout Promise, pledging to do their best and help other people.

The event started with a green glow as Cubs paraded their flags across the Downs to the Beacon. Four received the highest possible award in the organisaton – the Silver Chief Scout Award – and a number of new recruits were welcomed to the District.

Once the Beacon was lit, the crowds danced and sang along to camp fire songs in true Scouting tradition.

Assistant Group Scout Leader Will Shaw said: “We wanted to mark the event in a special way and and share the fun that Cubs and Scouting offers – and what better place than the highest point in Bedfordshire?”

Cub Scouts, aged between eight and 10, take part in a wide range of activities.