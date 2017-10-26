Sentencing today for Luton woman who killed sister

Sabah Khan – the Luton woman who this week admitted murdering her elder sister – is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey today.

Judge Christopher Moss QC will preside over the case, in which the prosecution will outline the full case against 27-year-old Khan before she is sentenced.

The brutal murder of Saima Khan, 34, at her home in Overstone Road on May 23 last year sent shockwaves in the community and was reported widely in the national press.

The mum-of-four was found stabbed to death and had sustained other violent injuries.

Police initially investigated reports of a botched burglary before turning their attention to Mrs Khan’s younger sister.

