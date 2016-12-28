Seventh-Day Adventist pastor says there is ‘hope’

The new Seventh Day Adventist pastor has discovered the joys of local community life, making special visits to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Bernie Holford, 58, left his post as President of the Scottish Mission to join the Luton Central and Luton North churches, throughly enjoying his first few months in his new role.

The pastor has been meeting the church elders as well as making hospital and home visits to ensure nobody is alone this winter.

Bernie said: “A few weeks ago, a lady phoned to say that she hadn’t been to church in a long time, but that her mother was really ill, so the church made sure we visited her straight away. I went to visit her mother in Luton and Dunstable Hospital, just as she was being discharged!”

Bernie has ‘absolutely discovered’ how the churches get involved in community activities, delighted to see their children’s choir ‘Promise’ perform carols at London Luton Airport, while other church members have been running a soup kitchen from a trailer around the town centre, helping to feed the homeless.

Bernie said: “With all the political challenges this year and the rise of terrorism, commununities may be wondering whether there is much hope. But I’d like to say, just as with Christ reaching out to the community, we are seeing many signs of hope. We are inviting people to share the Gospel and good news in their home this season.”