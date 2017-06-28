Seventh heaven for Dunstable business

Your Marketing Needs is celebrating its seventh anniversary by offering to do seven good deeds within seven months.

Katey Horne set up the business, based at The Incuba in Dunstable, in 2010, to assist with any marketing needs that companies needed.

The company decided to spend seven months doing seven good deeds to mark its seventh birthday and to celebrate - it was shortlisted for the title of Dunstable Business of the Year in the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

Katey said: “Even though the number seven is associated with luck, there is no luck involved in running a business or in getting shortlisted in awards.

“We have thrived in seven years because of hard work and our belief in giving something back.

“That’s why I am inviting local charity groups, schools, or other community organisations, even local businesses to get in touch with their ideas for seven good deeds that we can do in the next seven months.

“Perhaps someone is looking for sponsorship, help at an event or even a spot of free marketing.

“Whatever it is, we are looking for you to get in touch.

“We are hoping to be inundated with entries.

“We have already had a few and if that is the case, we will pick the lucky seven from a hat.”

>> To suggest an idea to Your Marketing Needs visit the website: www.yourmarketingneeds.co.uk or email Katey@yourmarketingneeds.co.uk.